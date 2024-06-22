General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS opened at $67.08 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.