Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Down 4.9%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.71. 12,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

