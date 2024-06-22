Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $175.25 and last traded at $176.29. Approximately 837,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,626,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

