GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in GSK were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 43.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 90,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.