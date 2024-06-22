Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.93 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

