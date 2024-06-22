Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 39,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,236.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $521.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.87 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.