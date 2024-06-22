Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 10th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.50 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

