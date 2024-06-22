Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $168,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

