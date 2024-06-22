Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 996,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 583,494 shares.The stock last traded at $34.65 and had previously closed at $34.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,043 shares of company stock worth $4,065,138. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

