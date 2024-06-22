Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,132,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 602,250 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $29.80.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

