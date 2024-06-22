Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.81

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 158282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

