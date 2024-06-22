Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 14351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

