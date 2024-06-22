Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 2359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$242.33 million, a P/E ratio of 177.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.72.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,332.82. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh acquired 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,332.82. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

