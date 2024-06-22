Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 2359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$242.33 million, a P/E ratio of 177.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.72.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
