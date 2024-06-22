Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.83

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.83 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 13471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
