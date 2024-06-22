Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

