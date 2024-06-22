Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,524.93 or 0.05485466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $556.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 299,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 299,732.49135421. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,536.82351269 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,225,990.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

