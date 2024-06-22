Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

