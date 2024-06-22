Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $140.50

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.83), with a volume of 60434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).

Headlam Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £113.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

About Headlam Group

(Get Free Report)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.