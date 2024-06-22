Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 2318317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

