Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Tops $93.60 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.74 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $93.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00039551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

