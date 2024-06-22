BITICA COIN Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.96 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,219.49 or 0.99979535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00076707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997823 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

