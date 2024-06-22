Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 188 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,321.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,172.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

