997 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,609,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

