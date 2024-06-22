Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $95.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

