Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

