Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $99.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.