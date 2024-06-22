Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,991.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,893.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,852.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

