KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

