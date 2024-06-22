Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.