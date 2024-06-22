Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.8 %

BBVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

