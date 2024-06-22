Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $146.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

