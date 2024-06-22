Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MFC stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

