Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $193.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

