Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

MRVL opened at $71.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

