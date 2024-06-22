Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $327.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

