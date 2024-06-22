Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 891 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

