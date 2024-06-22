SALT Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SALT has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $12,724.36 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.77 or 0.99999098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012237 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00076732 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01916854 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,866.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.