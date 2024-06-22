Taiko Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Taiko has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $126.67 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

