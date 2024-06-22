Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Chester See Sells 30,100 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42.

Chester See also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00.

TSE LUG opened at C$20.08 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

