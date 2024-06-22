Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Baidu Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

