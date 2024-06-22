GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

