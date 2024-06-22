Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

BURL stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

