Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,420 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

