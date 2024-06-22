Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,293 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,269.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,079 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

