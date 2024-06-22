Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

