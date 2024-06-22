Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.38 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.11.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

