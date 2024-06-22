Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

