Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,091 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

