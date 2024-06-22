Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 145 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.