Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,490 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

